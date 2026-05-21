Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Predictions

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for Cavs-Knicks Game 2
To get straight to the point, here are the core details of the Novig welcome offer, optimized for quick reference:
- The Offer: Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins to use on sports predictions.
- Eligibility: Must be a first-time, new Novig customer (21+ and located in a participating state).
- Required Promo Code: Use code WTOP50 during the registration process.
- Where to Play: Apply your bonus coins to tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game, or any upcoming NBA, NHL, and MLB matchups this week.
This exclusive Novig promo code unlocks a high-value introductory offer designed specifically for new users looking to gain an analytical edge on the platform. By simply registering a first-time account and making a $5 purchase, eligible new customers automatically receive $50 in Novig coins.
We put a lot of stock in smart bankroll management, and this is the perfect low-entry opportunity to build your initial stack and explore everything the app has to offer without a massive upfront commitment.
Once your account is credited, those $50 in Novig coins can be deployed immediately to hunt for value across the upcoming sports schedule. You can use your newly acquired Novig coins to back the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers during their highly anticipated postseason showdown at Madison Square Garden, or apply them toward fading the public on other exciting matchups across the sporting landscape.
How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight: Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Looking at the current consensus odds, it does stand to reason that there are a few compelling ways to approach this matchup. While individual player statistics and prop markets are currently unavailable for this slate, advanced team-level metrics provide plenty of intriguing insights to help us find the smartest bets on the board.
When isolating situational trends, the data strongly points toward a high-scoring affair. The Over has cashed in five of the Knicks’ last seven games, including five of their last six when playing as the betting favorite. Cleveland follows a similar trajectory; the Over has hit in three of their last four contests when stepping onto the court as an underdog. The market hasn’t fully adjusted to the situational pace here, leaving clear value on the Over.
How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code Bonus
Ready to lock in your value for tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown at Madison Square Garden? Activating your promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before tip-off:
- Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Novig app to your mobile device.
- Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile.
- Verify Your Identity: As part of standard security procedures, you must provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when prompted to lock in your offer.
- Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the Cavaliers vs. Knicks market and spend at least $5 in the app to fully activate your bonus.