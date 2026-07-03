BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First-Bet Bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As Argentina prepares to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, we have a prime opportunity to build our bankrolls. By using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, new users can lock in a fantastic welcome offer ahead of this massive clash. New customers can register here to claim either a “bet $10, win $150” bonus or a lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer.

Info for the BetMGM Bonus Code

Before we dive into handicapping this Argentina and Cape Verde matchup, let’s break down exactly how these welcome promotions work. I always tell my readers that understanding your bonus structure is the very first step to a winning strategy.

Here is the complete layout of the current offers based on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 to Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

Activate the Welcome Offer for the World Cup

Let’s get into the specifics of what makes these offers so valuable. When Argentina and Cape Verde take the pitch, you can claim one of two different welcome bonuses depending on where you are betting from.

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion—there is no choice between offers in these states, but it’s an incredible value. To secure this nice pay day, you simply place a $10 wager on the match (or any other qualifying market). If your bet wins, you get $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

For my fellow bettors in all other participating legal states, you unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Under this structure, you can place your opening wager on this match knowing that if your bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. It is a fantastic way to take a swing at a bigger payout right out of the gate with a safety net built into your first wager.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Betting Odds and Analysis

Argentina and Cape Verde will meet in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup on July 3, 2026. This single-elimination knockout clash kicks off at 6 pm ET in Miami, FL. With both nations advancing to this critical stage, we’re looking at a true “win or go home” scenario to determine who keeps their World Cup hopes alive.

Bet Type Argentina Draw Cape Verde Moneyline (90 Minutes) -700 +750 +1750 Total Goals O 2.5 (-160) — U 2.5 (+125)

Argentina enters the match as the heavy favorite with an 85.1% probability of securing a victory in regulation time. On the flip side, Cape Verde is stepping up as a massive underdog, holding just a 4.1% win probability, while a regulation draw sits at 10.8%.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

I want to make sure you get these bonuses without a hitch. Claiming your welcome offer ahead of kickoff is incredibly simple. Just follow my step-by-step game plan to activate your BetMGM promotion:

Create an Account: Start the registration process here. You will need to enter standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your age and identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the correct code for your state. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. For eligible users in all other participating states, punch in bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to fund your bankroll. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup soccer markets and place your qualifying wager on the Argentina vs. Cape Verde match to fully activate your welcome promotion.

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