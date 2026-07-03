Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a smart way to get in on the soccer action today, we’re in this together. New customers can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to score a nice pay day right out of the gate. By signing up here and making just $10 in trades, you’ll instantly unlock a $15 bonus.

This is the perfect bankroll booster for today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at Miami Stadium between Argentina and Cape Verde, and it’s just as valuable for any other knockout round matches on the schedule this week. Let’s get straight to how we can capitalize on this edge.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trading Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus

This special welcome offer is geared entirely toward new Kalshi customers wanting to claim a $15 sign-up bonus ahead of the World Cup Round of 32. To get started and qualify for the promotion, you simply need to register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Whether we’re keying in on the heavily favored Argentina side against Cape Verde, or handicapping other exciting tournament fixtures later this week, this promo gives you a real chance to maximize your initial bankroll.

Once your account is funded, your $15 bonus is unlocked the moment you’ve made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Just keep in mind that Kalshi is available in most U.S. states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to play and participate. There’s nothing better than chasing a big payout with a little extra house money.

Predict Outcome of Argentina vs. Cape Verde

When I’m looking at a tournament mismatch like this, I want to see the pure probabilities before I lock in my strategy. Here’s how the three-way outcomes are shaking out on the morning line for this knockout stage soccer match:

Outcome Probability Argentina 85.5% Draw 10.7% Cape Verde 3.8%

Signing Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and getting set up is an absolute breeze. Follow my step-by-step guide to secure your welcome offer before kickoff:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by dropping in your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification. This keeps our accounts secure and compliant with U.S. regulations. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the sign-up process to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Pro-tip from the trenches: You don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 trade to qualify. As long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, your $15 bonus will automatically be activated and deposited into your account, giving you more ammunition for the rest of the tournament.