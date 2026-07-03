Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Argentina-Cape Verde, World Cup Games

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Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $150 bonus for all three World Cup matches today, with this link here getting you started.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Matchups

Whether we’re looking to back Australia against Egypt or lay the juice on Argentina against Cape Verde, this bet365 bonus code is the perfect tool to unlock guaranteed value for the Round of 32. Review the table below for a quick, complete overview of the current bet365 welcome offer before we dive into the odds:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 3rd, 2026

Securing Your Guaranteed Bonus Bets

When handicapping the board, I always look for ways to maximize my leverage with the least amount of risk. New users who activate the bet365 bonus code for today’s FIFA World Cup matchups can secure $150 in bonus bets just by getting $10 down on the action. The best part? This payout is fully guaranteed—you get the bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses.

To qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. I always remind my readers: this means playing a -450 selection is a perfectly valid way to trigger the bonus, but trying to sneak in a heavy favorite at -800 won’t cut it. Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will hit your account. You’ll have 7 days to use them before they expire, which gives us a great window to target upcoming knockout fixtures.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus on July 3 Matches

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and the July 3 schedule features a brilliant three-game slate of Round of 32 matchups. With the group stage in the rearview mirror, it’s do-or-die for these squads. We can put our bet365 welcome bonus to work right away on a tightly contested morning battle between Australia and Egypt, a lopsided marquee clash featuring Argentina, or the nightcap between Colombia and Ghana.

World Cup Odds for July 3

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Australia vs Egypt (2:00 PM ET) +250 +188 +138 O/U 2.5 (+175/-225) Argentina vs Cape Verde (6:00 PM ET) -699 +700 +1800 O/U 2.5 (-163/+130) Colombia vs Ghana (9:30 PM ET) -238 +333 +750 O/U 2.5 (+110/-138)

Odds as of July 3, 2026 from Bet365

Australia vs. Egypt

Knockout Context: The winner of this Round of 32 clash will punch their ticket to the Round of 16. Egypt enters as the slight betting favorite at +138 on the moneyline, while Australia finds themselves positioned as live +250 underdogs.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Knockout Context: Argentina sits as massive -699 chalk to advance out of the Round of 32. Cape Verde faces a steep uphill climb as +1800 underdogs to pull off what would arguably be the tournament’s biggest upset so far.

Colombia vs. Ghana

Knockout Context: The final game of the slate gives Colombia a prime opportunity to advance to the Round of 16 as -238 favorites over a heavy +750 underdog in Ghana.

Slate Analysis & Key Storylines

The marquee matchup of the day undoubtedly features Argentina looking to cruise past Cape Verde. However, when building out my card, I’m keeping a close eye on the injury report. Argentina might be forced to rotate their defensive line, as starting center-back Cristian Romero is currently listed as doubtful with an injury. Cape Verde has concerns of their own, with Telmo Arcanjo also designated as doubtful.

Bettors looking for a tighter, more competitive game should turn their attention to the early kickoff between Australia and Egypt. Tactical plans for both squads have been derailed by massive roster absences. Egypt’s status as a +138 favorite could be severely tested; star forward Mohamed Salah is questionable with an injury, joining Mohamed Abdelmoneim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, and Hamdy Fathy as doubtful. They will also officially be without the suspended Mohanad Lashin and the injured Ahmed Fatouh. Conversely, Australia is missing key pieces Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano, making this match a true test of squad depth. Finally, in the nightcap, Ghana will attempt to spring an upset against Colombia despite missing Kojo Peprah Oppong and potentially being without Antoine Semenyo and Jerome Opoku.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started with this massive welcome offer ahead of the July 3 World Cup slate is a quick and seamless process. To make sure you receive your bonus bets in time for kickoff, just follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim the offer on your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any game on the slate. Whether you are picking a winner in the Australia vs. Egypt matchup, backing Argentina against Cape Verde, or targeting a total goals prop in the Colombia vs. Ghana clash, that first $10 bet unlocks your bonus.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets, giving us plenty of firepower for a nice pay day as we ride out the remainder of the knockout stage together.