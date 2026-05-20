Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Sign Up Bonus for MLB Games, Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Novig Promo Code for NBA Action

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

How to Activate Your Novig Welcome Offer

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your preferred mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when registering to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Fund Your Account: Link an approved payment method and make your first-time deposit. Place Your Wager: Spend at least $5 in the app on any eligible market—like taking the points with San Antonio or playing the moneyline for Oklahoma City—to fully activate your promotion.

We are diving into tonight’s NBA action, and there is nothing better than playing with house money. If you are a new Novig customer looking to jump into the action ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, I have the exactyou need.By simply making a $5 purchase within the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig coins to use on your upcoming predictions. Whether you are backing the Spurs or the Thunder in today’s NBA matchup, this welcome offer provides a fantastic edge. Plus, you can use these coins for this specific contest, as well as any other NBA, NHL, or MLB game taking place this week. Let’s get after that nice pay day.If you are gearing up to handicap tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, making sure you have all the details for the latest welcome offer is essential. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current Novig promotion before we lock in our predictions.This exclusive Novig promo code gives new users a real chance to build a healthy bankroll right out of the gate. By simply signing up and spending a minimum of $5 on the platform, eligible new users will receive $50 in Novig coins. We can use these promotional coins to make predictions across the upcoming sports schedule, giving you the flexibility to hunt for the best value on the board. Keep in mind, this offer is strictly available to new Novig users who have not previously registered an account. With the San Antonio Spurs set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, there is no better time to strike. Whether you want to back the Thunder on their home floor or take a chance on the visiting Spurs covering the number, this welcome promotion allows us to dive straight into this exciting matchup with plenty of extra coins in our virtual wallets.Ready to get in on the action and use these strategies for tonight’s Spurs-Thunder matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is incredibly simple. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus before tip-off:Once your initial $5 wager is officially placed, your account will be credited with your $50 in Novig coins according to the terms of thepromo code. We’re in this together—let’s make it a winning night!