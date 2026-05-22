Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of making standard picks and want to boost your bankroll with some extra firepower, I have got exactly what we need. By signing up here with the Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can grab a fantastic welcome offer right in time for tonight’s NBA showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

The deal is incredibly simple: make a quick $5 purchase on the platform, and you will instantly receive $50 in Novig Coins to use on upcoming predictions. We can fire these coins on today’s NBA slate, or if you prefer to look elsewhere, you can dive into the prediction markets for any MLB or NHL games happening this week. Let’s break down how to get the most out of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for the NBA Playoffs

Before the Spurs host the Thunder down at the Frost Bank Center, take a second to look over the key details of this promotion.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly for new users who haven’t registered yet. By locking in a qualifying $5 spend, first-time players get $50 in Novig Coins dropped right into their accounts. That is a perfect setup for us to start chasing a nice pay day on the upcoming sports schedule.

Getting $50 in bonus coins essentially gives you the flexibility to build a real strategy without sweating your initial bankroll too much. We can immediately put these newly acquired Novig Coins into play on tonight’s highly anticipated NBA postseason clash.

Prediction Markets for the Thunder vs. Spurs

Team Spread Moneyline Total Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-115) +113 O 216.5 (-110) San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-105) -134 U 216.5 (-110)

When deciding how to use your Novig NBA promo tonight, the recent betting trends point us toward some really compelling angles. Our best approach to handicapping this game is targeting the total and the spread.

My absolute best bet here is hammering the total. The Over (216.5) offers fantastic value. We are looking at two offenses operating at peak efficiency—the over has hit in each of the last five games for both the Thunder and the Spurs. Plus, with Oklahoma City posting a massive 14.1 Net Rating and San Antonio right behind them at 13.8 in this 2025 Postseason, I see a real chance for plenty of scoring.

If you want to lay or take the points, it is a tight handicap. The Spurs are reliable frontrunners right now, going 4-1 straight up as a favorite over their last five, and 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last four. However, the Thunder are covering machines lately. They are 4-2 ATS over their last six, and 3-1 ATS as an underdog in their last four.

San Antonio holds a slight edge on the glass (grabbing 53.5% of available rebounds compared to OKC’s 49.9%), which helps them control the pace, but taking the points with a live dog like the Thunder is never a bad strategy to pair with our Over prediction.

Novig Promo Code Guide for New Players

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Getting your account set up is quick and painless. Just follow these steps to claim your bonus and get your predictions in: