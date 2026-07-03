Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in Bonus for July 4th Weekend Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Betr promo code WTOP unlocks up to $200 in bonus value to use on the next Major League Baseball game, handing you two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Sign up here to start making picks on your favorite players with this welcome offer.

If your picks lose, you will get those $100 max tokens back in the form of Betr Bucks. At sign-up, new users will also receive a free pick for that day’s games so we can immediately jump into the action. You can use these no-sweat entries on any MLB matchup on the slate.

Whether we are handicapping the New York Yankees (48-38) hosting the Minnesota Twins (42-46), the Atlanta Braves (50-35) taking on the New York Mets (36-51), or the Cincinnati Reds (40-46) facing the Baltimore Orioles (40-48), there is nothing better than having a safety net while we chase a bigger payout.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

This welcome bonus is exclusively available for new Betr customers, and it is the perfect tool for us to level up our strategy. When we are looking at marquee pitching duels—like Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Michael King and the San Diego Padres—having two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value lets us swing for the fences with a lot less anxiety.

If either of your initial entries happens to lose, Betr has our backs by returning the entry fees in Betr Bucks, up to the $200 maximum limit.

To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries, just make sure you meet the legal age requirements and are physically located within a participating state at the time of registration. Once your new account is verified, we are free to build our entries around any matchup on the board, including Christian Scott and the New York Mets visiting Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Totals for Friday Night

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O/U 0.5 O/U 6.5 Michael King (SD) N/A O/U 4.5 Freddie Freeman (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) O/U 0.5 N/A Manny Machado (SD) O/U 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) O/U 0.5 N/A Jackson Merrill (SD) O/U 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) O/U 0.5 N/A

When I am building my entries on Betr, I always start by parsing the trends for the biggest stars to find our edge. Take Shohei Ohtani, who is uniquely featured across both pitching and hitting markets tonight. The data tells me we need to take opposite angles here. I’m playing the under on Ohtani’s 6.5 strikeout line; he has been cold on the mound, failing to exceed that mark in five of his last six starts. But at the plate? There is a real chance for a nice pay day by going over 0.5 hits. He is riding a massive hot streak with an 88.0% cover rate over his last eight games.

Conversely, I love the over for Padres starting pitcher Michael King. He has consistently cleared his 4.5 strikeout line, exceeding the mark in 11 of his last 15 outings while averaging a solid 5.73 punchouts per game over that stretch.

If we want to key in on some elite hitter props to bundle together, Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz is an elite option to go over his 0.5 hits prop. We can also pair him with Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who offers excellent value to eclipse 0.5 hits on the road. Machado is hitting a hot streak away from home, successfully recording a hit in five of his last six road games. We are in this together, and these are the exact entries I’ll be looking to place.

Get $200 Fantasy Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process, which means we can spend less time setting up and more time finding winning angles. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key to the castle. During the registration process, entering promo code WTOP is required. This specific code triggers your access to the no-sweat entries and the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier to add funds using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. While you do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up, you will need to deposit at least $200 total in order to realize the full value of the promotion and activate both of the $100 max tokens. Build Your Entries: With your account funded and the promo code applied, you will receive your free pick and two no-sweat entries.

After completing these steps, you are completely ready to dive into the MLB slate. Whether we decide to back the San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers under the lights at Dodger Stadium, your first two entries (up to $100 each) will be fully backed by Betr.