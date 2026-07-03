FanDuel Promo Code: Get New $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, $25 Predictions Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 slate can unlock a massive welcome offer by claiming the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Register here to score $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (amounting to up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens).

With multiple high-stakes games on today’s schedule—including Argentina taking on Cape Verde, Australia facing Egypt, and Colombia battling Ghana—there are plenty of ways for us to put this bonus into action. Whether you are handicapping one of today’s featured matchups or looking ahead to another World Cup match this week, this new-user offer provides the ultimate flexibility to start chasing a nice pay day.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Reset Tokens for the World Cup

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 3, 2026

If you’re an aspiring strategist ready to move beyond the basics, you have a unique opportunity to capitalize on today’s massive FIFA World Cup slate with this sign-up offer. By betting just $5 each day, completely new users can unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily for five days, maxing out at a whopping $1,000 in total value.

The best part of this promotion is its flexibility. Your qualifying wager isn’t locked to a specific matchup or team. You can apply the promotion to ANY of today’s Round of 32 contests. Whether we are keying in on a side in the matchup between Australia and Egypt, backing Argentina against Cape Verde, or targeting the clash between Colombia and Ghana, we’re in this together.

Score an Extra $25 Bonus with FanDuel Predicts

Before we dive into the odds, let’s look at another easy way to pad your bankroll. New customers can grab an additional $25 bonus simply by signing up here on FanDuel Predicts. It’s an effortless way to secure some extra funds to use alongside your Bet Reset Tokens as you explore more sophisticated bets throughout the tournament. Make trades before and during the action using prediction markets.

Betting Odds for July 3rd

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Australia vs. Egypt +270 / +180 / +135 1.5 (O: -184 / U: +148) Argentina vs. Cape Verde -699 / +700 / +2000 2.5 (O: -170 / U: +138) Colombia vs. Ghana -240 / +330 / +800 2.5 (O: +108 / U: -132)

If you’re looking to back a favorite with a real chance, Colombia (-240) is a strong choice on the moneyline against Ghana. The Colombians have been defensively stout, conceding just one goal in three matches, while getting clutch production from Daniel Munoz, who leads the team with two goals.

Another appealing wager is the Over 2.5 total (-170) in the matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde. Argentina’s offense has been explosive, netting eight goals so far. Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is leading the charge with an incredible six goals and seven shots on target.

Let’s look at the math, because understanding the payouts is how we become savvy bettors. If you apply your $5 qualifying wager to some of these markets, you can see solid returns alongside your Bet Reset Tokens. For example, a $5 moneyline bet on Australia (+270) to pull off the upset victory would yield a total payout of $18.50 ($13.50 profit).

Alternatively, placing a $5 wager on the Over 2.5 (+108) for the Colombia vs. Ghana clash would return $10.40 ($5.40 profit). No matter which of these high-stakes matchups you target, FanDuel gives you the flexibility to get in on the action with confidence.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative World Cup welcome offer is quick and straightforward. Best of all, there is absolutely no FanDuel promo code necessary during registration to take advantage of this promotion.

To activate the offer and secure your bonuses for the Round of 32 and beyond, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Create a new account by registering here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your new account. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 to trigger your first $200 in Bet Reset Tokens. Keep doing this daily for 5 days to claim up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens on any available market. Claim Your Bonus: Once your qualifying bets settle, your tokens will be awarded.

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