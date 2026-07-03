OG Promo Code: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus For World Cup, MLB Games This July 4th Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the latest OG promo code welcome offer here, you will be able to trade $10 on any World Cup or MLB game today to unlock $10 in bonuses. You won’t need a code to register.

This offer was recently updated to this easy-to-use $10 bonus offer, just in time for a loaded weekend full of MLB and World Cup action. All you have to do is complete an initial trade of at least $10 on the platform after you sign up.

OG.com is a newer prediction market platform that is powered by the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com. So, now is the time to sign up as the platform gains more traction in the industry. We have three exciting World Cup matchups to consider when making trades today:

Australia vs. Egypt

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Colombia vs. Ghana

You can complete an initial $10 trade on any market for any of these three matches. With the Round of 32 progressing, these are great high-leverage opportunities to activate this offer. If you are not much of a soccer fan, you can also pivot to tonight’s MLB slate, whether you are looking at matchups like Yankees vs. Twins or Padres vs. Dodgers, this promo is universally applicable across the platform. You just have to make sure you trade $10 on the platform to get your $10 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code: Trade $10 For $10 In Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible State Promotion Verified July 3rd, 2026 by WTOP

To take you through how you might want to activate this offer, let’s use the high-profile Colombia vs. Ghana match tonight. Some of the top markets for this game are provided below:

3-Way Probabilities: Colombia (69%) Regulation draw (22%) Ghana (11%)

To Advance: Colombia -401 Ghana +400

Spread: Colombia -1.5 (+132) Ghana +1.5 (-150)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (+112) Under (-118)



After you complete the registration process, you will be able to trade $10 on any of these markets and be able to unlock your $10 in bonuses right away. This is also applicable for any of the other World Cup matches and the full MLB slate. Signing up now will maximize your options.

Any Time Goal Scorer Markets For Colombia vs. Ghana

In addition to general markets listed above, you can look into more niche opportunities, like predicting an any time goal scorer. Some of the popular options for Colombia vs. Ghana are listed below:

Luis Diaz +156

Jhon Cordoba +163

Luis Suarez +185

James Rodriguez +284

Juan Fernando Quintero +300

Jhon Ariaz +300

Kevin Castano +400

Ernest Nuamah +455

As noted above, trading $10 on any of these markets will allow you to unlock your $10 in bonuses, as this welcome offer is eligible for use across the entire platform.

Redeem Your $10 Bonus With OG Promo Code

To get in on this offer, just click here and go through the registration process. You will not have to input any specific promo code. Just input personal information into the required fields (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.) to start your account. From there, you will have to make an initial deposit to your profile using a secure payment method. This will cover your initial $10 trade on any of today’s World Cup or MLB games to get your $10 in bonuses.