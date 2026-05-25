Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Memorial Day MLB, Cavs-Knicks Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Novig promo code WTOP50 and secure one of the best prediction market offers out there for Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4 and more. Spend $5 on any market and get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to register.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Key Details

Promo code: WTOP50

WTOP50 Welcome offer: Spend $5 and get $50 in Novig coins

Spend $5 and get $50 in Novig coins Best use case: Apply the bonus toward Knicks vs. Cavaliers or other NBA, NHL, and MLB markets this week

Apply the bonus toward Knicks vs. Cavaliers or other NBA, NHL, and MLB markets this week Eligibility: Available to new Novig users who are 21+ and located in participating states

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed May 25th, 2026

The current Novig promo code provides a highly efficient starting point for new users entering the sports prediction market. By activating the code WTOP50, eligible first-time players unlock $50 in Novig coins by spending $5. This structure instantly increases your available bankroll, giving you the flexibility to explore various prediction markets in the platform’s free mode without a significant initial investment.

Once your account is verified and the bonus is secured, those 50 Novig coins are immediately available for the current sports schedule. With the Knicks and Cavaliers squaring off in Game 4 tonight, the data suggests several actionable angles. Whether you project New York to punch its ticket to the finals or Cleveland to extend the series, this introductory offer supplies the capital required to execute your read on the game.

Novig Knicks vs. Cavs Promo Tonight

Here is a look at the markets for tonight’s game:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks -128 -2.5 (-103) 219.5 (O +108) Cleveland Cavaliers +127 +2.5 (+100) 219.5 (U -110)

New York Knicks -2.5 The Knicks are currently operating as a highly profitable road team, maintaining a flawless 5-0 record against the spread (ATS) in their last five away contests. Digging into the advanced metrics, New York holds a significant performance gap over Cleveland this postseason. The Knicks boast an elite 18.1 Net Rating alongside a commanding 55.1% Total Rebound Percentage, effectively controlling the glass and the pace of play. Conversely, Cleveland’s flat 0.0 Net Rating makes them a mathematically difficult team to back as a home underdog. The Cavaliers have dropped four of their last five playoff games and are 1-5 straight up against the Knicks in their last six meetings. The data points cleanly to a New York cover.

Additional Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

While the Knicks and Cavaliers headline the basketball schedule, your Novig coins can also be deployed across the baseball diamond. If you prefer MLB action, today’s schedule features several notable matchups to analyze:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Executing this offer is a systematic process. Follow these exact steps to activate your $50 bonus ahead of tip-off:

Sign Up: Register your new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary documentation to verify your identity, a standard security protocol for sports prediction platforms. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, strictly input the Novig promo code WTOP50 to properly opt into the bonus structure. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit into your active Novig wallet. Place Your Prediction: Spend a minimum of $5 in the app. You can apply this initial trade on the Knicks, the Cavaliers, or any other active market.

Once these steps are complete, your account will be credited with $50 in coins, leaving you properly positioned to attack tonight’s slate.