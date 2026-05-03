Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with Novig promo code WTOP to secure a welcome bonus for the NBA and NHL. By making a qualifying entry, players can spend $5 to get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory offer provides immediate value to navigate the platform’s various prediction markets, and it can be used seamlessly for the Cavaliers-Raptors game as well as any other NBA matchup this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with Novig.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Grab $50 in Bonuses

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

This exclusive welcome package serves as the perfect introduction to the platform. The inclusion of Novig Coins equips you with a specialized virtual currency that can be used to navigate the app and place predictions in free mode. By locking in your virtual currency, you are well-positioned to explore the platform before the Cavaliers and Raptors take the court.

How to Make Picks on the NBA This Weekend

For users looking to put their promotional credits into action, the upcoming NBA slate offers compelling markets. Here are the current prediction targets for the featured matchups:

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 211.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 202.5

Cleveland Cavaliers -8.5 (vs. Toronto Raptors) Backing the Cavaliers on their home court presents a strong market position. Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last five home games and an impressive 14-4 as a favorite in their last 18. Conversely, the Raptors struggle significantly in hostile territory, going just 1-6 ATS on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last seven matchups. The Cavaliers dictate the pace and hold a clear overall efficiency edge over a Toronto squad that has struggled to maintain consistency against upper-tier rosters.

Detroit Pistons -8.5 (vs. Orlando Magic) The Pistons are putting together an incredible campaign, boasting a 63-25 overall record. They have been highly reliable at home, going 8-2 straight up against opponents with winning records over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Magic are a dismal 2-11 on the road against top-10 scoring defenses in their last 13 games and sit at just 1-3 ATS following a loss. Detroit consistently controls the flow of the game against weaker opponents, positioning them perfectly to dictate the outcome and cover the spread in this matchup.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before the upcoming postseason clashes tip off, you will want to make sure your account is properly set up. Claiming your Novig Coins and getting in on the action is a simple, structured process. Just follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Spend $5 on your first prediction market order to receive your $50 in Novig Coins.

Once these steps are completed, your account will be credited with your Novig Coins. This exclusive virtual currency empowers you to participate in various markets and thoroughly explore the platform’s features in free mode as the NBA postseason unfolds.