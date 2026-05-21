Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Any Cavs-Knicks, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, new Novig customers can rev up their bankroll with the latest Novig promo code WTOP50. By simply making a $5 purchase within the platform, you will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins to use on your upcoming predictions.

Whether you are looking to back a side in today’s NBA playoff matchup, slam the door on the NHL, or diversify your picks on the MLB slate—including those May 21, 2026 MLB games—this welcome bonus is your ticket to the action.

Novig Promo Code for NBA Playoff Action

If you are looking for the quick facts on this offer, here is the essential breakdown:

The Offer: Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins.

Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins. The Promo Code: Enter WTOP50 at registration to claim your bonus.

Enter at registration to claim your bonus. Eligibility: Exclusively available to first-time, new Novig customers.

Exclusively available to first-time, new Novig customers. Where to Play: Use your coins on tonight’s NBA matchup, NHL games, or the May 21, 2026 MLB slate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

The Novig promo code provides an absolute lock of an opportunity for first-time players to maximize their action ahead of the upcoming playoff clash between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. By signing up and making a qualifying $5 spend within the app, new Novig users will instantly unlock $50 in Novig coins to use across the platform.

Whether we’re putting that $50 in Novig coins toward tonight’s Knicks-Cavaliers tilt or saving it for other matchups across the busy sports schedule, this welcome bonus delivers the early momentum needed to kickstart your betting story.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s playoff matchup at Madison Square Garden, here are the current consensus odds for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers:

Market New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline -232 +191 Spread -6.5 (-108) +6.5 (-112) Total Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Best Bets to Consider

With the Knicks humming along to a dominant 18.6 Net Rate in the 2025 postseason compared to the Cavaliers’ measly 1.9, New York comes in as a heavy favorite. Here are our fearless forecasts for tonight’s duel:

Lock of the Week: New York Knicks Moneyline (-232) Narrative: The Knicks are riding a massive wave of momentum, having ripped into their opponents to win their last five games outright. They are capitalizing on a league-best 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage in the postseason. When desperation figures to kick in for Cleveland, the Knicks will be up for the duel, controlling the pace and dominating the glass. Pick: Smash the Knicks on the moneyline for a reliable straight-up win.

Fearless Forecast: Over 215.5 Total Points (-110) Narrative: Recent trends strongly point toward a high-scoring affair that will rev up the scoreboard. The total has gone over in five of the Knicks’ last seven games, including five of their last six when laying the points as the favorite. On the flip side, the Cavaliers have seen the over hit in three of their last four games when stepping onto the floor as the underdog. Both offenses are primed to push the pace. Pick: Hit the Over 215.5 to comfortably cover the total.

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How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on the action for the May 21 matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden? Claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion before tip-off at 8:00 PM EDT:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Novig app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure betting experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to punch in the promo code WTOP50 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Link your preferred payment method and make your first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your First Bet: Spend at least $5 in the app to fully activate the promotion and slam the door on this bonus.

Once your initial $5 wager is placed, your account will be primed and ready with your promotional coins. We’re ready for tip-off—let’s smash these picks!