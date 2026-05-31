Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB Predictions Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

For those looking to gain an analytical edge, there is no better time to get in on the action. Because Novig operates as a cutting-edge prediction market, it gives new users a unique discount on their first trade. By activating the Novig promo code WTOP50, new Novig customers will receive $50 in Novig coins by placing a $5 play.







Whether you are looking to back the red-hot Braves or find value in the Guardians’ home-field advantage, this welcome offer provides excellent flexibility. You can apply these coins to any MLB play today—including these two marquee matchups—or any other sport and market this week. Sign up here to get started.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Trades Sunday

If you are ready to get started and take advantage of the latest promotional offer before first pitch, here is a quick overview of what you need to know:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 31st, 2026

This exclusive Novig welcome offer provides an exciting opportunity for new users to dive into today’s MLB action with a distinct advantage. By completing the registration process with promo code WTOP50, eligible new Novig customers can an offer to play $5 to get $50 in Novig coins.

We put a lot of stock in finding risk-free ways to test strategies, and these coins serve as a virtual currency on the platform, allowing you to participate in Novig’s free mode entirely risk-free. Keep in mind that this generous promotion is strictly reserved for new Novig users.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

If you are looking to put your promotional credits to use, today’s baseball slate offers a couple of fascinating matchups. Below is a snapshot of the current consensus odds.

Matchup Moneyline Total ATL @ CIN ATL -124 / CIN +106 O/U 8.5 (O -115 / U -105) BOS @ CLE BOS -118 / CLE +100 O/U 7.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The Braves head on the road with a clear edge on the mound. Atlanta is rolling out Spencer Strider to face Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo. Behind Strider, the Braves’ starting rotation has been stifling, boasting a collective 3.217 ERA and an 8.876 K/9 rate. Conversely, the Reds’ starting staff has struggled to suppress offenses, entering the contest with a 4.531 ERA. Taking the road favorites presents solid value for your trade given the stark contrast in run prevention.

The total sits at a tight 7.5 for the Red Sox and Guardians clash, and for good reason. Cleveland’s starting pitchers, led today by Tanner Bibee, have posted an impressive 3.673 ERA while striking out 8.744 batters per nine innings. Boston counters with Ranger Suarez, backed by a rotation that logs a respectable 8.263 K/9. With Cleveland’s pitchers allowing an opponents’ batting average of just .242 and their bullpen dominating (3.618 ERA and 10.544 K/9), runs should be at an absolute premium. Taking the under is a sharp trade when analyzing these two capable pitching staffs.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and finding your edge with this exclusive Novig promo is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your discount: