Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB Games, Thunder-Spurs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50. Make a $5 purchase within the platform to unlock $50 in Novig coins. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome bonus is highly flexible; your promotional coins can be applied to this specific NBA matchup, as well as any upcoming NHL or MLB games taking place this week. Novig has a variety of ways for sports fans to get in on the action.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms & Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 30, 2026

For new users looking to enter the prediction market space, the current Novig promo code offers a practical and valuable entry point. Exclusive to first-time customers, this promotion allows you to secure $50 in Novig coins simply by registering and making a qualifying $5 spend on the app. These promotional coins provide an excellent opportunity to explore the different NBA markets available on Novig and build your portfolio without requiring a large initial commitment.

Once your new account is fully activated and the $5 spend is completed, your $50 in Novig coins can be immediately deployed across the upcoming sports schedule. This aligns perfectly with the highly anticipated postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Whether you want to use your bonus coins to back the Thunder as the home team or pivot to another market entirely, this welcome bonus gives you the flexibility to get in on the action right away.

Western Conference Finals Preview

If you are looking to deploy your Novig promo on the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, here is a look at the primary prediction markets for the game:

Team Spread Total Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 Over 212.5 San Antonio Spurs +3.5 Under 212.5

Prediction Angle 1: San Antonio Spurs +3.5 Despite Oklahoma City’s strong home-court advantage, covering the spread in four of their last five home games, the Spurs are an incredibly resilient underdog. San Antonio has been a dominant force this season with a 73-27 (.730) record, and they have thrived in hostile environments, going 10-5 against the spread on the road over their last 15 games. They control the glass effectively and maintain a highly efficient structure. Factoring in these strong team trends, backing San Antonio with the points is a highly appealing play.

Prediction Angle 2: Over 212.5 The data strongly suggests a high-scoring game. When the Thunder face opponents with a winning record, which the 73-win Spurs certainly possess, the total has gone over in seven of their last nine games. On the other side, the over has hit in three of the Spurs’ last four games when playing as an underdog. With both offenses finding consistent success, targeting the over at 212.5 presents great value for your promotional coins.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get started and enter your predictions? Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Novig promo ahead of tip-off: