Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Novig Coins for Celtics-76ers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP. This promotion rewards new users who spend just $5 with $50 in Novig Coins, giving you 10x the value on your initial investment. Click here to activate this offer.

Those who register with this welcome offer can use their Novig Coins on a prediction for Celtics-76ers or any other NBA game this week. There are also tons of ways to get in on the action for the NHL Playoffs and MLB season on Novig.

Spend $5, Get $50 With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Below is a quick overview of the exclusive welcome offer available for the upcoming game:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

For new users looking to enter the prediction market for this clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, this Novig promo unlocks a premier welcome bonus. First-time customers who register and spend just $5 will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Whether you anticipate Boston asserting dominance on their home floor or predict a strong showing from Philadelphia, this bonus significantly maximizes the value of your initial entry on the platform.

Strictly available to new Novig users, this promotion also provides a structured way to learn the mechanics of the app without significant financial commitment. The $50 in Novig Coins gives you ample currency to explore different markets and lock in your predictions for a wide range of sports.

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 7 Preview

Before locking in your trades, take a look at the current prediction markets for the upcoming postseason clash:

Team Point Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics -7.5 Over 206.5 Philadelphia 76ers +7.5 Under 206.5

Despite recent playoff spread struggles, Boston remains a formidable force straight up. They still command a strong 7-2 (.778) ATS record at home over their last nine games, showcasing exactly why they are heavily favored to win this matchup outright. With Joel Embiid back healthy, Boston cannot overlook Philadelphia. With that said, if the Celtics shoot better from three-point range, they will have the upper hand in Game 7. They shot below 30% from deep in Games 5 and 6.

While the NBA Playoffs take center stage, your Novig Coins are fully usable across the platform. Users can also dive into the prediction markets for ongoing NHL Stanley Cup Playoff matchups or early-season MLB action. Whether you are trading on a hockey puck line or predicting run totals on the baseball diamond, the promo code provides the same versatile value for your first purchase.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for the Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics? You can quickly claim your exclusive bonus before tip-off. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is fully secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive bonus. Make Your $5 Purchase: Complete your first $5 purchase using one of the available secure payment methods. Receive $50 in Novig Coins: Once your $5 purchase is confirmed, $50 in Novig Coins will be credited to your account, ready to use on this postseason matchup, or any other eligible market.

As an added benefit, the $50 in Novig Coins gives you extensive flexibility to explore the platform and place predictions across multiple markets. Test your strategies on the Celtics-76ers game or spread your coins across different sports and matchups for a well-rounded experience on the platform.