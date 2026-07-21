BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bet on Tuesday’s MLB

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Go all in on Tuesday’s MLB action by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grabbing a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Click here to get in on the action.

With the World Cup in the rearview and football season months away, it’s MLB’s turn to take center stage. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans from now through the World Series.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 to Get $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are looking to wager on the Baltimore Orioles (49-52) taking on the Boston Red Sox (51-48) or the San Diego Padres taking on the 58-win Atlanta Braves, you can utilize the latest promotional offers to get started. Review the table below for the available bonus codes and sign-up details in your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 21, 2026

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users have specific promotional offers available based on their location. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. This promotion awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first bet offer is the exclusive promotion available. This allows you to place your first wager, perhaps backing the Chicago Cubs (56-44) as they host the Detroit Tigers (47-53), knowing that an unsuccessful first bet will be returned to your account in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Tuesday Night MLB Betting Preview

Make sure you review the latest odds before utilizing the BetMGM bonus code. Here is a quick look at the moneyline, runline, and totals for the schedule:

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Orioles -110 / Red Sox -110 Runline: Orioles -1.5 (+154) / Red Sox +1.5 (-189) Total: 8.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Padres +125 / Braves -154 Runline: Padres +1.5 (-167) / Braves -1.5 (+135) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Tigers +100 / Cubs -120 Runline: Tigers -1.5 (+160) / Cubs +1.5 (-208) Total: 8 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Padres @ Braves: The Atlanta Braves enter this matchup as -154 moneyline favorites. Atlanta will hand the ball to probable starter Reynaldo López (3.63 ERA, 7.94 K/9), who will have to navigate a dangerous Padres lineup featuring veteran slugger Manny Machado (20 HR, 57 RBI). On the other side, San Diego probable starter Walker Buehler looks to improve upon his 5.36 ERA. He faces a tough test in Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who has already blasted 26 home runs and collected 59 RBIs this season.

Orioles @ Red Sox: Oddsmakers have this matchup as a dead heat, pricing both the Orioles and Red Sox at -110 on the moneyline. Baltimore’s lineup relies heavily on the dynamic production of Gunnar Henderson (17 HR, 44 RBI) and Adley Rutschman (8 HR, 47 RBI). They will match up against Boston probable starter Eduardo Rivera. The Orioles counter with probable starter Kyle Bradish, who carries a solid 3.61 ERA into the contest.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with these exclusive offers is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus and get ready for the latest MLB action: