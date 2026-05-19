Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 19, 2026

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo

Team Spread Market Total (O/U) Market New York Knicks -6.5 (-103) Over 216.5 Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (+100) Under 216.5

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Make Your Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing New York to protect home court or taking Cleveland to pull off the upset, your first $5 play will activate the promotion.