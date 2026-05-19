Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Predictions

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New players can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by using Novig promo code WTOP. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, new users will receive $50 in Novig coins to use on upcoming prediction markets. Click here to start signing up.
This bonus provides immediate value, allowing you to deploy your rewards across the upcoming NBA schedule, as well as any NHL or MLB markets available this week. New players can start locking in bonuses on Knicks-Cavaliers or any other game with Novig.
Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus
Before the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor, you need the right details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current offer:
Novig Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On
May 19, 2026
If you are gearing up for the postseason clash between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, there is no better time to explore Novig. Exclusively available for new Novig users, this welcome promotion allows you to secure $50 in Novig coins simply by making a qualifying $5 spend on the platform.
Once your account is set up and your initial purchase is complete, your newly acquired Novig coins can be applied across the sports schedule. Whether you use your $50 bonus to predict the outcome for the Knicks or Cavaliers, or prefer to hold onto it for another upcoming postseason matchup, this promotion offers an immediate boost for your prediction portfolio.
How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo
If you are looking to make a prediction on the upcoming matchup, here are the current consensus markets available for the Knicks and Cavaliers:
Team
Spread Market
Total (O/U) Market
New York Knicks
-6.5 (-103)
Over 216.5
Cleveland Cavaliers
+6.5 (+100)
Under 216.5
Top Market Prediction: Over 216.5
The Over is arguably the strongest play on the board. Recent trends show the over has hit in four of the Cavaliers’ last five playoff games. The Knicks share an almost identical trajectory, with the over hitting in four of their last six games, as well as four of their last five games when playing as the favorite.
Top Market Prediction: New York Knicks
New York has been a statistical juggernaut this postseason, proving reliable at maintaining momentum. The Knicks have gone 5-1 against the spread following a victory over their last six games.
Still, if you are looking for an underdog prediction, Cleveland offers situational success to lean on. The Cavaliers are 4-1 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games and boast an identical 4-1 record against opponents with a winning record in that same span.
How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP
Getting started with this exclusive offer is a streamlined process. To ensure you are ready for tip-off between the Knicks and Cavaliers, follow these steps to claim your bonus:
Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth.
Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your account.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your exclusive offer.
Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet.
Make Your Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app. Whether you are backing New York to protect home court or taking Cleveland to pull off the upset, your first $5 play will activate the promotion.
Once these steps are completed, your activation is finished, and you can enjoy the rest of the NBA, NHL, and MLB schedules with Novig.