Caitlin Clark has 21 points and 10 assists to lead Fever to 89-78 win over Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points and had 10 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points and had 10 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to an 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night.

It was Clark’s 12th game with at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most in WNBA history. Kelsey Mitchell and reserve Sophie Cunningham added 17 points apiece for Indiana (2-2), which won its first at home after two losses.

Indiana was without All-Star Aliyah Boston, who missed her first game in her four years as a pro. She had played in 275 consecutive games, including her four years at South Carolina. Boston left Indiana’s previous game with a lower right leg injury and is listed day to day.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points to lead the Storm (1-3). Flau’jae Johnson added 14, reserve Zia Cook had 13 and Jade Melbourne 12.

The Fever had a 15-0 run in the first quarter and led by as many as 17 points before leading 32-19 after one quarter. The Storm cut the deficit to nine before Indiana took a 55-44 lead at the half.

Clark had 17 at the break.

Despite holding Clark to two free throws in the third quarter — and those came with less than a second to go — the Storm were outscored 22-14 to trail 77-58.

The lead reached 20 in the fourth quarter as the Fever took advantage of Seattle’s lack of interior defense for a 50-30 advantage in points in the paint and held the Storm’s front court players to 17 points.

Up next

Storm: Head home for two games against Connecticut, the only team they have beaten, beginning Wednesday.

Fever: Faces Portland on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game homestand.

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