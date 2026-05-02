Jacobs powers New Zealand to 6-wicket win over Bangladesh to level T20 series

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bevon Jacobs hit his maiden half-century as New Zealand recovered from a shaky start to beat…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bevon Jacobs hit his maiden half-century as New Zealand recovered from a shaky start to beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the rain-hit third T20 on Saturday, concluding the three-match series at 1-1.

Jacobs’ 31-ball 62 not out, including five fours and three sixes, helped his side reach 104-4 in 11.4 overs, chasing down Bangladesh’s 102 all out in 14.2 overs.

Bangladesh had won the first match by six wickets. The second match was rained out.

On Saturday, pacer Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope by claiming three wickets for just four runs in his first two overs as New Zealand was at struggling 25-3 in fourth over.

Offspinner Mahedi Hasan further put the visitors in trouble when he dismissed stand-in skipper Nick Kelly, leaving New Zealand 33-4.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das continued with Shoriful, but Jacobs struck him for consecutive boundaries to ease the pressure. The pacer eventually finished with 3-19.

Jacobs brought up his fifty off 29 balls. He sealed the win with a boundary and a six in quick succession.

Bangladesh’s innings was interrupted by rain after New Zealand had put them into bat first.

The rain halted the game for more than two hours, reducing it to a 15-over game.

Bangladesh had already slumped to 50-3 in 6.4 overs, losing first three wickets in 14 balls before the rain arrived.

However, after the resumption of the game, Bangladesh’s strategy to hit every ball didn’t serve it well.

It paid the price by losing the last seven wickets for 39 runs in 35 balls.

Towhid Hridoy was the top-scorer for the side with 33 while Das made 26. Opener Saif Hassan chipped-in-with 16.

Apart from them, no one could make it double digits.

Pacer Josh Clarkson registered his career-best 3-9 in two overs, becoming the standout bowler for New Zealand.

Ben Sears and Nathan Smith grabbed two wickets apiece to support him in ripping out Bangladesh innings.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took 1-22 to become the top wicket-taker for New Zealand with 165, going past Tim Southee’s 164.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.