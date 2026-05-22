NC State promotes Chris Hart to replace retiring baseball coach Elliott Avent

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has promoted Chris Hart to replace baseball coach Elliott Avent, who is retiring at…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has promoted Chris Hart to replace baseball coach Elliott Avent, who is retiring at the end of the season.

The school announced Hart’s promotion on Friday, a day after Avent announced his retirement after 30 seasons.

Hart has been on N.C. State’s staff for 22 years, the past 11 as associate head coach. He has also served as the Wolfpack’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator while being involved in all facets of the program.

Hart was named Baseball America’s national assistant coach of the year in 2021.

Avent led the Wolfpack to 22 NCAA regionals, six super regionals and CWS appearances in 2013, 2021 and 2024. N.C. State lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament this week and is hoping to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced on Monday.

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