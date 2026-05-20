New York takes on Golden State following Stewart’s 22-point game

Golden State Valkyries (2-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (2-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Breanna Stewart scored 22 points in the New York Liberty’s 100-82 victory over the Portland Fire.

New York finished 27-17 overall with a 17-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Liberty shot 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State finished 23-21 overall a season ago while going 9-13 on the road. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Sabrina Ionescu: out (ankle), Raquel Carrera: out (not injury related).

Valkyries: Cecilia Zandalasini: out (concussion), Iliana Rupert: out (pregnancy), Tiffany Hayes: out (finger), Juste Jocyte: out (not injury related ).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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