New York hosts Phoenix after Stewart’s 25-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (2-5, 1-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-4, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (2-5, 1-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-4, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the New York Liberty’s 81-74 loss to the Portland Fire.

New York went 27-17 overall last season while going 17-5 at home. The Liberty gave up 80.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Phoenix finished 27-17 overall last season while going 12-10 on the road. The Mercury averaged 7.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (rest), Satou Sabally: day to day (illness), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee), Leonie Fiebich: day to day (rest), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: day to day (personal).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (reconditioning).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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