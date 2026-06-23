Belgium forward Jérémy Doku to rejoin team after traveling to London for the birth of his son

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium forward Jérémy Doku was expected to rejoin the team at its World Cup training facility…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium forward Jérémy Doku was expected to rejoin the team at its World Cup training facility on Tuesday following the birth of his first child, a boy named Praise.

Doku missed Belgium’s 0-0 World Cup draw against Iran on Sunday because of a respiratory illness, but was cleared to fly to London so he could be with his wife. Ahead of Tuesday’s training session, center back Arthur Theate said Doku would join the team, but he was not present for the portion of practice that was open to the media. Doku missed training on Monday.

“We are very happy to have him (back), of course,” Theate said. “He’s an important player, important part of the group, also, in terms of everything. So, I hope he can help us the best way for the next game.”

Belgium plays New Zealand on Friday at BC Place, a match that could determine whether the Red Devils advance into the knockout round. Belgium played to draws in each of its first two games.

On Tuesday, Doku posted on social media about his appreciation for the kind messages he and his family have received over the past few days.

“Shireen and Praise are doing great, and my heart is full of gratitude,” Doku said. “Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me. Thank you to the team for the support, now it’s time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage.”

Doku’s absence prompted a French commentator, France Pierron, to criticize the player’s intention to leave the World Cup for the birth. French sports daily L’Equipe apologized to Doku and said Pierron’s comments did not represent its values. She described childbirth as “a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless” during an appearance on the television show “L’Equipe de Choc” on Friday.

On Monday, Belgium captain Youri Tielemans shared his support for Doku, and said he and other players congratulated him.

“I think having a child is the most beautiful thing in the world that you can have, and being there, it’s more than normal as a dad, as a mom, obviously,” Tielemans said. “But yeah, being there as a dad, for myself, I have three and it’s memories you can’t take back. So, yeah, very happy for him.”

Unexpected absences

Neither center back Brandon Mechele nor forward Leandro Trossard were present for the portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to the media. It is unclear why either player was sidelined.

Both Mechele and Trossard played a full 90 minutes in each of Belgium’s first two World Cup matches.

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