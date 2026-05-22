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Guardiola to leave Manchester City after season, bringing close to 10-year trophy-laden spell

The Associated Press

May 22, 2026, 6:28 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola said he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established the club as one of major forces in Europe while changing the face the English soccer.

Guardiola, who had a further year left on his City contract, will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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