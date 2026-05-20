Nathaniel Lowe has 2 doubles, drives in 3 as Reds beat Phils 9-4 for Mattingly’s first series loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe doubled twice and drove in three runs, including a pivotal two-bagger in the seventh inning,…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe doubled twice and drove in three runs, including a pivotal two-bagger in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 on Wednesday.

The Reds won two of three at Philadelphia, handing the Phillies their first series loss since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager. His record since replacing Rob Thomson fell to 16-6.

The Phillies had narrowed a four-run deficit to 5-4 when Lowe drove a 2-1 fastball from reliever Orion Kerkering off the wall in center field for a two-run double in the seventh.

Spencer Steer had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and Sal Stewart hit his 12th homer for the Reds. Andrew Abbott (4-2) allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa homered for the Phillies, who were without major league home run leader Kyle Schwarber for a third straight game. Schwarber has been dealing with a stomach ailment. Aaron Nola (2-4) gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings.

Cincinnati catcher P.J. Higgins had a strong day at the plate, even if he was uneven behind it. Higgins had two hits and drove in two runs, but made two errors — one for throwing a ball into center while trying to throw out a baserunner, and the second for catcher interference, allowing the Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa to reach first base. The Phillies were also 4 for 4 stealing bags against Higgins.

Up next

RHP Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.07 ERA) is slated to start for Cincinnati on Friday in the opener of a series against visiting St. Louis. RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3. 3.94) will start for the Cardinals.

The Phillies will have LHP Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.82) on the mound Friday for their series opener against visiting Cleveland and RHP Gavin Williams (6-3, 3.67).

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