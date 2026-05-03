NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (14) Chase Elliott,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 69 points.

2. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 43.

3. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

4. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 42.

5. (3) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 36.

6. (2) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 36.

7. (1) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 267, 41.

8. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 31.

9. (37) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 28.

10. (31) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 27.

11. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 267, 29.

12. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 35.

13. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 32.

14. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 29.

15. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 22.

16. (12) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (30) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (38) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

20. (6) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

21. (33) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 266, 16.

22. (34) Zane Smith, Ford, 266, 15.

23. (5) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 266, 20.

24. (35) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266, 16.

26. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266, 11.

27. (19) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (28) Noah Gragson, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (24) Josh Berry, Ford, 266, 8.

30. (29) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 265, 7.

31. (17) Corey Heim, Toyota, accident, 254, 0.

32. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 254, 5.

33. (36) Chad Finchum, Ford, 223, 0.

34. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180, 3.

35. (27) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 173, 2.

36. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 110, 8.

37. (23) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 95, 1.

38. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 68, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.306 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .407 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Hocevar 0-19; D.Hamlin 20-35; C.Hocevar 36-41; B.Keselowski 42; C.Briscoe 43-46; C.Bell 47-68; D.Hamlin 69-70; E.Jones 71-83; C.Hocevar 84-88; T.Gibbs 89; C.Hocevar 90-94; C.Heim 95-151; C.Elliott 152-160; D.Hamlin 161; B.Keselowski 162-164; C.Elliott 165-214; D.Hamlin 215; R.Herbst 216; C.Hocevar 217-221; R.Blaney 222-226; C.Heim 227-238; C.Elliott 239-262; D.Hamlin 263; C.Elliott 264-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 4 times for 87 laps; C.Heim, 2 times for 69 laps; C.Hocevar, 5 times for 40 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 22 laps; D.Hamlin, 5 times for 21 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 13 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; C.Elliott, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; T.Gibbs, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 526; 2. D.Hamlin, 417; 3. C.Elliott, 409; 4. R.Blaney, 371; 5. C.Buescher, 345; 6. C.Hocevar, 333; 7. T.Gibbs, 330; 8. K.Larson, 318; 9. B.Keselowski, 311; 10. W.Byron, 308; 11. B.Wallace, 304; 12. R.Preece, 298; 13. C.Bell, 291; 14. D.Suárez, 271; 15. A.Cindric, 248; 16. C.Briscoe, 242.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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