Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar returns in time for Game 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar returned to the ice for the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Game 3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar returned to the ice for the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche’s top defenseman missed the first two games in Denver with an upper-body injury he suffered in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas has taken advantage of the two-time Norris Trophy winner’s absence, winning the first two games of the series.

Makar has four goals, five points, 22 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots in nine games this postseason.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar played coy with the media earlier Sunday, refusing to give a direct answer regarding Makar’s status.

“You’ll have to wait and see,” Bednar said.

Vegas also welcomed back a key figure, as captain Mark Stone returned to the lineup after missing the last five games. Stone exited Game 3 of Vegas’ conference semifinal series with the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury.

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