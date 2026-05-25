Cruz Azul rallies past Pumas 2-1 to win the Clausura title on a stoppage-time goal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rodolfo Rotondi scored a stoppage-time goal as Cruz Azul rallied to beat Pumas 2-1 on Sunday…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rodolfo Rotondi scored a stoppage-time goal as Cruz Azul rallied to beat Pumas 2-1 on Sunday and be crowned champions of Mexico’s Clausura tournament.

Paraguayan midfielder Robert Morales scored with a shot from outside the box in the 30th minute to put the home team ahead, but an own goal in the 53rd tied the match. Argentine midfielder Rotondi scored the clincher in stopin 93rd.

La Maquina won its first championship since the Clausura 2021 tournament and now has 10 titles, a total only surpassed by Club America with 16, and by Chivas and Toluca with 12.

Cruz Azul, one of the most popular teams in Mexico, won the title under interim coach Joel Huiqui, who took over in the penultimate round of the regular tournament after Nicolas Larcamon was fired.

Huiqui became the first Mexican coach to be crowned in Liga MX since Ignacio Ambriz, who was champion with León in the Apertura 2020.

Pumas, coached by Efrain Juarez, was aiming for its eight championship and its first since the Clausura 2011 tournament.

Pumas finished the match with nine players due to the expulsions of Uriel Antuna in the 90th minute and Angel Rico in the 97th minute.

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