Murakami leaves White Sox’s game with Tigers because of tightness in right hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami left Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to right…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami left Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to right hamstring tightness.

Murakami grabbed his hamstring after beating a throw to first when he hit into a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Luisangel Acuña came in to pinch run for him.

The White Sox said Murakami was undergoing further evaluation.

The 26-year-old Murakami has been a huge addition for the White Sox, who signed the Japanese star to a two-year, $34 million contract in December.

Murakami has 20 homers and entered Friday tied with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez for second place in the majors in that category. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber leads the majors with 21 homers.

Murakami also entered Friday batting .242 with a .381 on-base percentage and 41 RBIs in 56 games. His 44 walks ranked fifth in the majors.

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