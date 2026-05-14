Mitchell and the Cavaliers look to clinch series against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Friday, 7…

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 209.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Detroit Pistons in game six. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 117-113 in overtime in the last meeting on Thursday. James Harden led the Cavaliers with 30 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 39.

The Cavaliers are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 115.4 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Pistons are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Detroit is fourth in the league scoring 18.0 fast break points per game led by Cunningham averaging 3.8.

The 119.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.9 more points than the Pistons give up (109.6). The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pistons: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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