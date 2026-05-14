Avalanche’s closeout bid jolted as Blackwood pulled after 3 first-period goals

DENVER (AP) — Scott Wedgewood didn’t get the start in goal but he sure got the save — and the…

DENVER (AP) — Scott Wedgewood didn’t get the start in goal but he sure got the save — and the win that sent the Colorado Avalanche to the Western Conference final.

Mackenzie Blackwood got the nod in net for the second straight game but he was pulled after allowing three first-period goals 48 hours after a brilliant victory at Minnesota in Game 4.

Wedgewood, who won his first six starts in his first Stanley Cup playoffs run before losing Game 3 in Minnesota, was perfect in relief in Colorado’s 4-3 series-clinching overtime comeback that sent the Avalanche to the next round to face either Anaheim or Vegas.

“If I could have made changes to our lineup with healthy bodies after the first period, I’d have pulled a whole bunch of guys, not just Blackwood,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Blackwood surrendered a goal to Marcus Johansson just 34 seconds into the game, then allowed a pair of goals to Nick Foligno sandwiched around a goal by Michael McCarron that was waved off because he’d batted the puck with his right glove.

It was the only break Blackwood caught on a tough night that looked nothing like his Game 4 masterpiece and for a while gave renewed hope to the Wild.

“We were losing all over the ice in every aspect,” Bednar said. “When it comes to the goalie switch, a regular-season game I would have left Blackwood in there because he was no different than the rest of our team, like we just weren’t good enough. But you’re looking for a spark, and for me that’s a tough situation.”

Wedgewood said it was tough coming into an elimination game midstream, but he and Blackwood have split time in goal all season, so this was nothing new.

“There’s no egos,” Wedgewood said. “… He’s on the bench, he’s not sulking. … If it’s me switching to him or him switching for me and giving these guys a little boost, then there’s no ego. There’s no, ‘It’s got to be me.’”

For much of the night it looked like Bednar’s juggling of his goaltenders this series was backfiring with the Avalanche losing their stranglehold on the series, the Wild snatching the momentum and Colorado frittering away its pronounced edge in the net.

With Wedgewood in the net, the Avs played much better in the second period but Parker Kelly was the only one to score. Then, the Wild played terrific defense and the series appeared headed back to St. Paul for Game 6 before the Avalanche scored twice in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to force overtime.

Jack Drury made it 3-2 and Nathan McKinnon’s spectacular goal with 1:23 left tied it.

Deadline addition Brett Kulak ended the game and the series with his first goal in 115 days 3:52 into the extra period.

“I don’t think anybody thought this series would end 4-1 just with how good they are,” Wedgewood said. “We find ways to win games. I’m proud of our group tonight.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.