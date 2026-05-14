Tempo beat Storm for expansion Toronto’s first victory behind Mabrey’s 26 points

TORONTO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and made six 3-pointers, Brittney Sykes had 18 points, eight rebounds and…

TORONTO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and made six 3-pointers, Brittney Sykes had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Toronto beat the Seattle Storm 86-73 on Tuesday night for the Tempo’s first victory in franchise history.

Toronto went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take a 65-56 lead, with Mabrey and Maria Conde combining for 14 points in the period. Then Mabrey scored eight points in the opening six minutes of the fourth, including two 3-pointers about a minute apart — the latter from near the logo — for an 81-71 lead.

Seattle only made one field goal in the final six minutes.

Conde finished with 16 points off the bench and rookie Kiki Rice, the Tempo’s first-round draft pick, scored 12 for Toronto (1-1).

ACES 98, SUN 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — hennedy Carter scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting, A’ja Wilson had 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter and Las Vegas routed Connecticut.

The teams face each other again on Friday night in Connecticut.

Wilson also had 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes for her 121st career double-double.

Carter made 7 of 9 shots in the first half for 14 points to help Las Vegas build a 48-37 lead. Jackie Young added 10 points as the Aces shot 54% from the field despite going 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Carter went coast-to-coast to beat the third-quarter buzzer on a layup for a 78-53 lead as Las Vegas outscored the Sun 30-16 in the frame.

Young and Jewell Loyd each finished with 11 points, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 10 for Las Vegas (2-1). The bench players for the Aces combined for 48 points.

SKY 69, VALKYRIES 63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rickea Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining to help clinch it and scored 18 points, Skylar Diggins added 15 points, seven assists and five assists, and Chicago beat Golden State.

Gabby Williams had 18 points and five rebounds for Golden State, which led by 12 early but couldn’t overcome a cold night on offense — 22 for 75 (29.3%), including 7 of 26 from long range.

It wasn’t just the Valkyries missing. The low-scoring game was a defensive battle in which both teams struggled to get open looks at the basket.

After Veronica Burton’s 3-pointer with 6:03 left tied the game at 54, Jacy Sheldon immediately answered from deep for the Sky on the other end.

Sheldon also converted a layup with 23 seconds left and wound up with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Sky as they continue a four-game road trip to start the season after winning their opener Saturday at Portland 98-83.

Burton finished with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting in the first defeat for Golden State (2-1).

FEVER 87, SPARKS 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 24 points and nine assists, Kelsey Mitchell added 23 points and Indiana beat Los Angeles.

Clark’s first 3-pointer, in seven attempts, came with 4:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to extend Indiana’s lead to 78-63.

Los Angeles went on an 11-3 run, capped by a shot in the lane by Kelsey Plum, to pull within 83-76 with 1:23 left. After an Indiana turnover, Plum missed an open 3-pointer from the corner.

Clark found Mitchell on an inbounds pass for a layup to give Indiana an 85-76 lead with 33.2 left.

Sophie Cunningham added 12 points and Monique Billings had nine points and eight rebounds in her regular-season debut for Indiana (1-1). Aliyah Boston had four points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 3:32 left in the fourth. Myisha Hines-Allen reached 500 career assists.

Plum led Los Angeles (0-2) with 25 points and Dearica Hamby added 16. Cameron Brink had 11 points and three blocks, and Nneka Ogwumike and Rae Burrell each scored 10. Starter Ariel Atkins played 16 minutes before leaving with a head injury.

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