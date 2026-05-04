Mets visit the Rockies to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (12-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-21, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

New York Mets (12-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-21, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 5:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -148, Rockies +124; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 14-21 record overall and a 7-9 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .253, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York has a 12-22 record overall and a 6-10 record on the road. The Mets have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Hunter Goodman is 10 for 42 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mark Vientos leads the Mets with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Juan Soto is 10 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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