Cavs’ guard Dennis Schroder out for Game 4 vs. Knicks because of illness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks on Monday night because of an illness.

Schroder is averaging 3.3 points and 15 minutes in the first three games of the series. The 13-year veteran was acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 1.

Schroder is averaging 5.5 points during the playoffs. He had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, in Cleveland’s 125-120 victory over Toronto on April 29 in a first-round game.

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