Mets move David Peterson to bullpen and tab Sean Manaea to pitch in his place

NEW YORK (AP) — The last-place New York Mets are making a change to their pitching rotation, demoting David Peterson…

NEW YORK (AP) — The last-place New York Mets are making a change to their pitching rotation, demoting David Peterson to the bullpen and replacing him with fellow left-hander Sean Manaea.

It’s a promotion for Manaea, who has been used mainly in long relief and mop-up duty this season after signing a $75 million, three-year contract in December 2024.

Peterson, an All-Star in 2025 before fading in the second half, is 3-5 with a 5.57 ERA this year. He has made seven starts and five relief appearances but has been taking a regular turn, pitching several times in bulk relief following an opener.

Now that role will go to Manaea. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the 34-year-old will either start or pitch after an opener Monday night in Seattle.

“We’re going to give him a chance here,” Mendoza said Friday night before the series opener against the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old Peterson, who can become a free agent following the World Series, was told to be available out of the bullpen beginning Sunday against Miami. He started Tuesday night in a 7-2 loss to Cincinnati, allowing six runs, three walks and a career-high 11 hits while throwing 90 pitches in five-plus innings.

He also failed to back up home plate on one play, which cost the Mets when a relay throw from the outfield got away.

“Obviously, he understands the situation. It’s what’s best for the team right now. But I also told him that it’s an important role. We’re going to need him,” Mendoza said. “The performance matters here, too. And if he throws the ball well, the way he’s capable of, he’s going to continue to get opportunities. … He understood. Like I said, he’s a professional, and he’s going to do whatever the team needs.”

Manaea is 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 outings this season — all in relief. He has struck out 38 and walked 15 in 34 innings.

Manaea was the Mets’ best starter during his first season with the team, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 181 2/3 innings and helping them reach the 2024 National League Championship Series.

He re-signed with New York as a free agent but began 2025 on the injured list with an oblique strain and struggled throughout the season. He finished 2-4 with a 5.64 ERA in 12 starts and three relief appearances, an obvious culprit as the Mets collapsed in the second half and missed the playoffs.

With his velocity down in spring training this year, Manaea failed to earn a rotation spot and was placed in the bullpen. But his stuff has looked more crisp of late, and he struck out six while throwing 46 of 68 pitches for strikes in three innings of one-run ball Tuesday night against the Reds.

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