Matthew Tkachuk makes a Triple Gold Club bid by playing for the US at worlds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk has the chance to be the first American in hockey’s Triple Gold Club.…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk has the chance to be the first American in hockey’s Triple Gold Club.

After winning the Stanley Cup back to back with the NHL’s Florida Panthers and a gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics as part of the U.S. team, Tkachuk is set to play at the world championships later this month.

Tkachuk was part of the preliminary roster for the tournament unveiled by USA Hockey on Thursday. The U.S. is the defending champion at the event after winning it last year for the first time since 1933.

“We’re excited about our group,” said U.S. general manager Brett Peterson, who is part of Florida’s front office. “We’ve got a good blend of players that are excited about representing our country and competing for a gold medal.”

Tkachuk was the only Olympian from Milan named to the team. Goaltender Drew Commesso represented the U.S. in 2022 and Will Borgen in 2018 when the NHL did not participate. The world championships take place May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

There are currently 30 players who have been Stanley Cup, Olympic and worlds champions, led by 11 Canadians and nine Swedes.

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