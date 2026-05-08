All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|.676
|½
|Baltimore
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|Toronto
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|Boston
|16
|22
|.421
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|20
|.459
|2
|Kansas City
|17
|21
|.447
|2½
|Minnesota
|16
|22
|.421
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|19
|18
|.514
|—
|Seattle
|18
|20
|.474
|1½
|Texas
|17
|20
|.459
|2
|Houston
|15
|23
|.395
|4½
|Los Angeles
|15
|23
|.395
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Washington
|18
|20
|.474
|8
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|Philadelphia
|17
|21
|.447
|9
|New York
|14
|23
|.378
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|St. Louis
|22
|15
|.595
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|17
|.553
|5
|Milwaukee
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|Cincinnati
|20
|18
|.526
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|22
|15
|.595
|1
|Arizona
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Colorado
|15
|23
|.395
|8½
|San Francisco
|14
|23
|.378
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 15, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3
Baltimore 7, Miami 4
Boston 4, Detroit 0
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Texas 2
Washington 7, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5
Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Friday’s Games
Houston (Burrows 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 2-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-1) at Boston (Early 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 1-0) at Cleveland (Messick 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Athletics at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3
Baltimore 7, Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 10, Colorado 5
Thursday’s Games
Washington 7, Minnesota 5
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 2, San Diego 1
Friday’s Games
Houston (Burrows 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 3-1) at Miami (Snelling 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 6-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 2-2) at San Francisco (Ray 2-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
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