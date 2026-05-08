All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 26 12 .684 — Tampa Bay 25 12 .676…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 12 .684 — Tampa Bay 25 12 .676 ½ Baltimore 17 21 .447 9 Toronto 16 21 .432 9½ Boston 16 22 .421 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 20 19 .513 — Detroit 18 20 .474 1½ Chicago 17 20 .459 2 Kansas City 17 21 .447 2½ Minnesota 16 22 .421 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 19 18 .514 — Seattle 18 20 .474 1½ Texas 17 20 .459 2 Houston 15 23 .395 4½ Los Angeles 15 23 .395 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 12 .684 — Washington 18 20 .474 8 Miami 17 21 .447 9 Philadelphia 17 21 .447 9 New York 14 23 .378 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 12 .684 — St. Louis 22 15 .595 3½ Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 5 Milwaukee 19 16 .543 5½ Cincinnati 20 18 .526 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 14 .622 — San Diego 22 15 .595 1 Arizona 17 19 .472 5½ Colorado 15 23 .395 8½ San Francisco 14 23 .378 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 15, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3

Baltimore 7, Miami 4

Boston 4, Detroit 0

Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Texas 2

Washington 7, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5

Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Friday’s Games

Houston (Burrows 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 2-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Toronto (Cease 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-1) at Boston (Early 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 1-0) at Cleveland (Messick 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Athletics at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 12, Houston 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 6, Athletics 3

Baltimore 7, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Colorado 5

Thursday’s Games

Washington 7, Minnesota 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Athletics 12, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 2, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Houston (Burrows 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 3-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 3-1) at Miami (Snelling 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Canning 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 6-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 2-2) at San Francisco (Ray 2-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.