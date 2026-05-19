Masood and Babar steady Pakistan’s chase in 2nd cricket test against Bangladesh

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam lifted Pakistan to 101 for 2 at lunch on Day…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam lifted Pakistan to 101 for 2 at lunch on Day 4 of the second cricket test after Bangladesh’s bowlers removed both openers.

Masood was unbeaten on 41 and Babar was 24 not out in a 60-run third-wicket stand that steadied the innings after Pakistan slipped to 41-2 in pursuit of a daunting victory target of 437 runs.

Pace bowler Nahid Rana gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough when he dismissed Abdullah Fazal (6), who steered a short-pitch ball to gully.

Soon after offspinner Mehidy Hasan trapped Azan Awais lbw for 21, giving Bangladesh control of the game.

Masood and Babar resisted, negotiating Nahid Rana’s bowling well and keeping the runs flowing.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 278 in the first innings, thanks to Litton Das’s 126 before dismissing Pakistan for 232.

The hosts rode on a 137 from Mushfiqur Rahim to put on 390 in the second innings, setting Pakistan the 400-plus target for a series-leveling victory.

No other team has successfully chased more than 418 runs for victory in test cricket.

Bangladesh won the first test by 104 runs and is bidding for second successive series sweep over Pakistan.

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