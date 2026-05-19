Chicago plays Dallas following Jaquez’s 20-point game

Dallas Wings (2-2, 0-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-1) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces…

Dallas Wings (2-2, 0-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Dallas Wings after Gabriela Jaquez scored 20 points in the Chicago Sky’s 86-79 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago went 6-16 at home last season while going 10-34 overall. The Sky averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

Dallas went 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall last season. The Wings allowed opponents to score 88.0 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sky: DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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