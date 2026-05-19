Connecticut takes on Seattle, seeks to end 5-game skid

Connecticut Sun (0-5, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (0-5, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun enters the matchup against Seattle Storm as losers of five in a row.

Seattle finished 10-12 at home last season while going 23-21 overall. The Storm allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall with a 4-18 record on the road a season ago. The Sun gave up 86.0 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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