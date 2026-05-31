Marcelo Flores to miss World Cup for Canada after injuring his right knee

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Marcelo Flores is set to miss the World Cup for Canada after injuring his right knee…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Marcelo Flores is set to miss the World Cup for Canada after injuring his right knee in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, his club UANL Tigres announced Sunday.

Flores, 22, sustained the ACL injury in a non-contact play in the 77th minute on Saturday during Tigres’ loss to Toluca.

The UANL Tigres said Flores “will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

“These are difficult times, I just wanted to thank everyone for their messages,” Flores posted on Instagram. “I haven’t been using my phone or checking my messages, but I promise to reply to everyone and I really appreciate your concern. I’ll come back stronger.”

Flores’ switch of national eligibility from Mexico to Canada was confirmed in February, and he was included in the World Cup squad. Born in Georgetown, Ontario, to a Mexican father, Flores played three matches with Mexico’s senior team and needed FIFA approval to play for the Canadians.

An attacking midfielder who was part of Arsenal’s academy system, Flores played one season for Real Oviedo in Spain’s second division, before signing with Tigres of Mexico’s top flight in 2023.

Canada, which is co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and the United States, opens June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto, then moves to Vancouver for Group B games against Qatar and Switzerland.

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