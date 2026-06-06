Hurricanes rout Brumbies as Australian teams suffer familiar sinking feeling in Super Rugby playoffs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Another Australian washout in the first round of Super Rugby playoffs has thrown up two…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Another Australian washout in the first round of Super Rugby playoffs has thrown up two all-New Zealand semifinals next weekend.

Washout literally. The ACT Brumbies were flushed out of the playoffs when they lost 66-12 to the Hurricanes in a downpour in Wellington, prompting Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham to apologize to fans for his team’s performance.

The Queensland Reds lost 46-24 to the Chiefs in a tighter match but in similar torrential rain conditions in Hamilton. No Australian team has ever won a playoff match in New Zealand.

The Crusaders beat the Auckland-based Blues 52-31 in a Kiwi derby to stretch their unbeaten record in home playoffs in Christchurch to 33 matches.

As a result, the Chiefs will play the Crusaders in Hamilton on Friday and the Hurricanes will play the Blues in Wellington on Saturday, as the Blues received a second chance as the highest-ranked quarterfinal loser.

Hurricane warning

It began Friday on a rainy, wind-swept night in Wellington where the Hurricanes, in marginal conditions, ran in nine tries against a team which has beaten them in their last three playoffs meetings.

The warning was signaled early. The Brumbies caught Hurricanes fullback Callum Harkin in defense and forced him back over his own goal line, anticipating a scoring opportunity from a five meter scrum.

Instead, the Hurricanes promoted the ball back into the field of play and, seconds later, scored the first try of the match. Another followed quickly and by halftime the Hurricanes led 38-7, the most points the Brumbies have conceded in the first half of any match.

The Brumbies’ defense was wafer-thin and, with scrumhalf Cam Roigard darting around the fringe and flyhalf Ruben Love, running the ball at the line and distributing, the Hurricanes were able to puncture it again and again, for its biggest-ever win over the Brumbies.

“It’s embarrassing. It was frustrating and disappointing and all the adjectives you would like to use,” Larkham said. “It seemed like the harder we tried the worse things got out there.

“For our fans back in Australia, we appreciate your support — particularly the ones who follow us no matter what. We had an up and down season and you rode it with us. We managed to get through to the finals and there was probably some hope there, but we’ve let you down and we’re sorry for that.”

Crusade continues

The defending champion Crusaders also have had an up and down season, losing six of 15 matches. But they come into their own in the playoffs, especially at home and more so at their new home stadium which has been full to capacity for every match since it opened to host this season’s Super Round.

The Crusaders’ front five was superb as were veterans David Havili in midfield and Johnny McNicholl at fullback who scored three tries and defended and kicked well.

The Blues qualified for the playoffs with an 8-7 record but have flattered to deceive all season. They have been limited and predictable and they paid again on Saturday for indiscipline. Blues backrower Malachi Wrampling was shown a yellow card in the first half for a high tackle on Leicester Fainga’anuku and the yellow later was upgraded to a red.

The Blues managed to level the score at 14-14 while still a man down but the Crusaders rushed to a 33-14 lead by halftime. They scored eight tries in all.

If the Blues were downcast, they were smiling when the Chiefs beat the Reds to send them through to the playoffs as lucky loser.

“It’s a weird one, eh?” Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said. “In terms of the comp., I don’t know any other comp. that has a second life for a losing team. It’s weird but if it’s another chance we’ll certainly take it.”

Chief Concern

The match between the Chiefs and Reds was the closest of the quarterfinals, swung the Chiefs way by flyhalf Damian McKenzie who scored two tries among 26 points.

The Chiefs have a major concern for the semifinals after losing All Blacks backrower Wallace Sititi to a head knock. The match was suspended for some time around the 18th minute after Sititi was injured first in a collision with Reds backrower Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, exacerbated accidentally by one of his own players.

The Chiefs posted on social media Sunday that Sititi “wanted to let you all know he is at home and feeling good, as well as sending his thanks to everyone for their love and support.

“Scans at Waikato Hospital did not reveal any issues and he will be assessed and cared for through the concussion protocols.”

Saturday’s match was the last with the Reds for head coach Les Kiss who now will understudy Joe Schmidt in three tests in July before becoming Wallabies head coach.

“Mixed emotions in a lot of ways,” Kiss said. “I’m bloody proud of the boys in a number of ways.

“At halftime, I think we were still confident about what we were doing on the park and we were standing up to the things we said we’d do. I’m gutted for the boys more than anything.”

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