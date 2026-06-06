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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 6, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -167 Boston +141
at TORONTO -134 Baltimore +114
Seattle -121 at DETROIT +101
Athletics -112 at HOUSTON -106
Kansas City -112 at MINNESOTA -106
at TEXAS -135 Cleveland +115

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -141 Pittsburgh +119
at ST. LOUIS -130 Cincinnati +110
Milwaukee -175 at COLORADO +147
at ARIZONA -131 Washington +111
N.Y Mets -125 at SAN DIEGO +105
San Francisco -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -159 Chicago White Sox +134
Tampa Bay -119 at MIAMI -101
at LA DODGERS -198 LA Angels +165

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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