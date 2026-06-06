MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -167 Boston +141 at TORONTO -134 Baltimore +114 Seattle…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -167 Boston +141 at TORONTO -134 Baltimore +114 Seattle -121 at DETROIT +101 Athletics -112 at HOUSTON -106 Kansas City -112 at MINNESOTA -106 at TEXAS -135 Cleveland +115

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -141 Pittsburgh +119 at ST. LOUIS -130 Cincinnati +110 Milwaukee -175 at COLORADO +147 at ARIZONA -131 Washington +111 N.Y Mets -125 at SAN DIEGO +105 San Francisco -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -159 Chicago White Sox +134 Tampa Bay -119 at MIAMI -101 at LA DODGERS -198 LA Angels +165

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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