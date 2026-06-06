MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -167 Boston +141 at TORONTO -134 Baltimore +114 Seattle…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-167
|Boston
|+141
|at TORONTO
|-134
|Baltimore
|+114
|Seattle
|-121
|at DETROIT
|+101
|Athletics
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-106
|Kansas City
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|at TEXAS
|-135
|Cleveland
|+115
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-141
|Pittsburgh
|+119
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+110
|Milwaukee
|-175
|at COLORADO
|+147
|at ARIZONA
|-131
|Washington
|+111
|N.Y Mets
|-125
|at SAN DIEGO
|+105
|San Francisco
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-159
|Chicago White Sox
|+134
|Tampa Bay
|-119
|at MIAMI
|-101
|at LA DODGERS
|-198
|LA Angels
|+165
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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