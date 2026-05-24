Man United captain Bruno Fernandes breaks assists record in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has broken the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign. By…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has broken the record for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

By setting up Patrick Dorgu for United’s opening goal against Brighton on Sunday, Fernandes moved onto 21 assists — snapping a tie he had on 20 with Arsenal great Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

Fernandes was voted as footballer of the year in England by soccer writers two weeks ago.

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