Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Iraq-Senegal, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here and unlock a $365 bonus offer alongside 50 spins when you bet $10 on any MLB or World Cup matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus

Whether you are backing a heavy favorite like France or looking for value in a tightly contested matchup between Senegal and Norway, taking advantage of this welcome offer is straightforward. Review the structural details of the promotion below before diving into today’s betting markets:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 22nd, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

The underlying mechanics make this a no-brainer welcome offer for any aspiring sharp. New bet365 users can unlock $365 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10 on any FIFA World Cup market. Your initial bet’s outcome does not impact the payout; the bonus bets are credited win or lose.

To successfully trigger the promotion, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds threshold of -500. Translating this to practical betting terms: a -450 selection on a heavily favored team is perfectly valid, but stretching for an astronomical favorite at -800 odds will void your eligibility. Once your bonus bets hit your account balance, you have a 7-day window to deploy them before they expire.

Bet365 World Cup Monday Odds

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule presents two crucial Group I matchups as teams battle through the group stage. France faces off against Iraq in an afternoon tilt, followed by a high-leverage evening clash between Norway and Senegal. These matches carry massive advancement implications, providing bettors with high-stakes markets to target.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) France vs. Iraq (5:00 PM ET) -1400 +1100 +2800 O/U 3.5 (-124/-101) Norway vs. Senegal (8:00 PM ET) +120 +250 +220 O/U 2.5 (-117/-108)

Match Information & Group Context:

France vs. Iraq

Context: Group I. France enters as a massive favorite looking to solidify its position atop the standings. Iraq must execute a flawless defensive game plan to pull off a monumental upset and keep their advancement hopes alive.

Group I. France enters as a massive favorite looking to solidify its position atop the standings. Iraq must execute a flawless defensive game plan to pull off a monumental upset and keep their advancement hopes alive. Norway vs. Senegal

Context: Group I. With incredibly tight odds across the moneyline, this matchup projects as the deciding factor for which of these two squads advances out of the group stage.

Slate Analysis & Roster Notes:

From a tactical perspective, the evening bout between Norway and Senegal is the marquee matchup to analyze today. Both sides enter this crucial Group I match without any reported injuries, meaning we get a full-strength battle under the lights.

Conversely, France is heavily favored to handle business against Iraq early in the day, but they may be forced to adapt without midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is currently listed as doubtful. Iraq, however, faces a much steeper uphill battle regarding their roster depth; forward Mohanad Ali is missing from the squad entirely with an injury, and Ali Jassim remains doubtful, severely limiting their offensive metrics heading into a difficult fixture.

Diversifying Your Card: Today’s MLB Slate

While the World Cup commands global attention, astute bettors know that identifying value requires scanning the entire board. For those looking to diversify their initial qualifying wager or build an SGP (Same Game Parlay) using their newly acquired bonus bets, today’s Major League Baseball schedule features several intriguing matchups.

No matter what markets you are interested in targeting, you can also apply the WTOP365 promo code to any of today’s baseball games, including:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Activate The Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup and MLB action is a streamlined process. Follow these four steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus bets before the first pitch or opening whistle:

Register a New Account: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to formally opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using any of the sportsbook’s secure, approved payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer through the bet365 interface and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible market—whether that is the moneyline for France vs. Iraq, a total goals wager on Norway vs. Senegal, or an MLB player prop.

After your initial $10 wager officially settles, bet365 will inject the bonus bets and spins directly into your account balance.