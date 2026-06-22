Muggy heat may give way to heavy showers, turbulent afternoon storms in DC region

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said the afternoon weather event could bring "damaging winds up to 68 mph as well as bringing very heavy rainmakers."

While temperatures hit the low 90s, a Monday afternoon weathermaker could bring strong wind, rain and storms to the D.C. region.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the D.C. area until 9 p.m.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said the afternoon weather event could bring “damaging winds up to 68 mph as well as bringing very heavy rainmakers, anywhere from around a half to over an inch” in some neighborhoods.

Peña said the sudden and heavy rain would alleviate the region’s drought conditions over several days, but happening at once could inundate roads Monday afternoon, adding motorists should “turn around, don’t drown.”

The threat will drop into the evening hours, and showers are expected to linger overnight. Tuesday will bring cooler conditions with highs in the 80s

FORECAST

MONDAY: WEATHER ALERT: Mostly cloudy with afternoon heavy storms. Highs between 85 and 92.

Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 67 and 74.

Winds: Northwest 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs between 75 and 80.

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 82 and 86.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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