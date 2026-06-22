DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for France-Iraq, Norway-Senegal

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the DraftKings promo code offer here, then place a $5 wager on any World Cup or MLB game today to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlock $200 Bonus

Whether you are executing a qualifying $5 wager on France facing Iraq at or analyzing the tighter matchup between Norway and Senegal, claiming this FIFA World Cup offer is highly efficient. Review the parameters below to understand the mechanics of this welcome bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 22nd, 2026

This promotion is explicitly designed for new DraftKings customers aiming to establish an edge during the current FIFA World Cup slate. To activate the offer, players simply register an account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. The mathematical advantage here is undeniable: whether you back heavily favored France or target a different angle, you will secure a $200 bonus regardless of the final whistle’s result.

Rather than issuing a single lump sum, DraftKings optimally structures this payout as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This enables bettors to diversify their exposure and hedge across different matches or specific player props as the tournament progresses. These bonus bets carry a seven-day expiration window, requiring players to deploy them strategically while the current week of World Cup action unfolds.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Today

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Iraq -1000 +1000 +2500 O/U 3.5 (O -120 / U +100) Norway vs Senegal +120 +240 +235 O/U 2.5 (O -110 / U -115)

Match Notes & Analysis

France vs Iraq: France provides a highly favorable analytical profile. Following a dominant opening match where they generated three goals, the French squad currently holds three points and a +2 goal differential. Another victory mathematically secures their playoff position. Conversely, Iraq faces an uphill battle; after dropping their first match and conceding four goals, they are situated at the bottom of the group standings and require an immediate turnaround.

France provides a highly favorable analytical profile. Following a dominant opening match where they generated three goals, the French squad currently holds three points and a +2 goal differential. Another victory mathematically secures their playoff position. Conversely, Iraq faces an uphill battle; after dropping their first match and conceding four goals, they are situated at the bottom of the group standings and require an immediate turnaround. Norway vs Senegal: The later match is projected to be much tighter. Norway looks to compound the momentum of an impressive opening win, where their offensive execution yielded four goals and three points. Meanwhile, Senegal is backed into a must-win corner. After suffering a defeat and yielding three goals in their first contest against France, their defensive metrics must improve dramatically to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Bonus Market Coverage: Today’s MLB Slate

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, the bonus bets acquired through this DraftKings promo code can also be deployed across today’s Major League Baseball action:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing your welcome bonus and establishing your bankroll ahead of today’s matchups requires following a simple, structured process. Notably, there is no manual promotional code required to claim this value—executing the following steps will automatically trigger your $200 in bonus bets:

Sign Up: Create and verify a new DraftKings Sportsbook account here. You will need to provide standard personal identification metrics, including your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier interface and execute a first-time deposit of at least $5 utilizing any of the platform’s secure, verified payment methods. Place Your Wager: Survey the available betting markets—whether targeting the World Cup soccer slate or the MLB diamond—and place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more. Ensure your selected market meets the -500 minimum odds threshold.

Once your initial $5 transaction is confirmed, DraftKings immediately credits your account with the $200 in bonus bets. The advantage here is immediate liquidity: you do not have to wait for the final whistle of your selected matchup to utilize your newly acquired bonus capital on the rest of the day’s board.