Another victory for Democratic socialists in DC, while shadow rep wins crowded at-large council primary

The D.C. Council is a step closer to welcoming two new faces to the dais; a 32-year-old Democratic socialist and the District's U.S. shadow representative.

The D.C. Council is a step closer to welcoming two new faces to the dais; a 32-year-old Democratic socialist and the District’s U.S. shadow representative have emerged victorious in two of the most closely watched council primaries.

Aparna Raj won the nomination in Ward 1, the seat currently held by Brianne Nadeau, who announced last year she would not seek reelection. Raj, a tenant organizer and Democratic socialist, honed in on the issued of affordability during her campaign.

The Associated Press called the race for Raj after it advanced to ranked choice voting. While she has yet to reach more than 50% of the vote, the threshold required to win a ranked choice voting contest, she held 46.7% of the vote as of Monday afternoon, far outpacing her closest competitor, Miguel Trindade Deramo, who had earned 21.4%.

D.C.’s shadow representative in the House of Representatives, Oye Owolewa had won more than double the support of his next closest competitor in a crowded field vying for the Democratic nomination for the at-large council seat being vacated by Anita Bonds.

As of Monday afternoon, Owolewa had 34.4% of the vote to Lisa Raymond’s 15.6% and Kevin Chavous’ 13.3%. The Associated Press called the race for Owolewa, though the ranked choice voting process will continue until he reaches more than 50%.

Owolewa, a pharmacist and the son of Nigerian immigrants, has served as D.C.’s shadow representative since 2021.

By winning the Democratic nomination, Owolewa and Raj cleared the biggest hurdle toward assuming office next year, as Democratic nominees tend to clean up in D.C.’s general elections.

More newcomers to D.C.’s Council may soon follow. Kenyan McDuffie vacated his at-large seat on the council to run for mayor, and District voters picked Elissa Silverman in a special election to finish the remainder of the term. But another election will take place in November to decide who will hold the seat for the next full term, which starts next year.

Robert White will also likely be leaving the council prematurely after he won the Democratic nomination for D.C.’s delegate to Congress. There are still about two and a half years remaining on his at-large council term, which will be filled through a special election.

Ward 4’s representative on the council, Janeese Lewis George, is likely leaving her seat early too, after she won the Democratic nomination for mayor. Her Ward 4 term also does not expire until the start of 2029 and will need to be filled.

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