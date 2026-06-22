theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Iraq-France, Norway-Senegal

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, you have a layer of protection for your first wager on World Cup or MLB games with the $1,000 bet reset.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Before placing your wagers on upcoming World Cup matches or MLB games, review the empirical details of the welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On June 22nd, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states can take advantage of this promotion without any opt-in required, streamlining the path to positive expected value. By placing a first cash wager on any available market, users will receive 100% of their stake back, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss. You are not obligated to risk the maximum $1,000 limit to participate; scaling your bet size to your standard unit is perfectly acceptable. A smaller initial wager on a team like Norway or Senegal will still yield a 100% match in bonus bets if it falls short.

If your qualifying wager does result in a loss, the refund distribution is highly advantageous. Rather than a single lump sum, the operator distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. This allows for a more diversified betting strategy moving forward. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the losing settlement and must be deployed within seven days of receipt, offering ample time to find value on subsequent matchups.

theScore Bet World Cup Monday Markets

Review the available World Cup lines below before locking in your $1,000 Bet Reset.

Matchup Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals (O/U) France vs. Iraq 5:00 PM -1500 / +1200 / +3400 O/U 3.5 Norway vs. Senegal 8:00 PM +120 / +260 / +220 O/U 2.5

Matchup Breakdown: France vs. Iraq

France enters this clash showcasing elite offensive efficiency. The French side secured a commanding victory in their opening match, scoring three goals while conceding only one. Conversely, Iraq finds itself in a difficult spot after dropping its first game, allowing four goals while netting only one. The odds reflect this advantage, as France enters as a -1500 favorite.

Matchup Breakdown: Norway vs. Senegal

The 8:00 PM ET game features a fascinating tactical battle as Norway looks to capitalize on early tournament momentum. Norway delivered a dominant performance in their first outing, recording a decisive victory with four goals scored and just one allowed. Senegal is desperate to avoid mathematical elimination after a difficult opening defeat against France where they yielded three goals against a single tally. All three outcomes are listed with plus odds, but Norway is the favorite at +120.

Today’s MLB Slate: Analyzing The Matchups

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers a wealth of opportunities to apply your first wager. Utilizing advanced metrics can help identify profitable angles in the following matchups:

Yankees vs. Tigers

Phillies vs. Nationals

Guardians vs. White Sox

Braves vs. Padres

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a logical and straightforward process. New users can activate this offer to use across the entire slate of today’s World Cup or MLB games. To optimize your account setup, execute the following steps:

Create an Account: Click here and register for a new account. You will need to input standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation within a legal betting state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure the offer attaches to your profile. Place Your First Bet: Once the account is verified and funded, execute your first real-money cash wager of at least $10—up to the $1,000 ceiling—on any available market.

Your qualifying wager can be placed on any World Cup match, MLB game, or alternative market on today’s schedule. If this initial data-driven bet happens to lose, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets.