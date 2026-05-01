Magic look to secure series win over the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Friday,…

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 210.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Magic lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Detroit Pistons in game six. The Pistons defeated the Magic 116-109 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 45 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 45.

The Magic are 26-26 against conference opponents. Orlando is 19-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons are 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 117.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Pistons give up (12.7). The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (calf), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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